Avian flu outbreak surveillance zones lifted
Avian flu restriction zones at three locations in Dumfries and Galloway have all been lifted.
The move comes after disinfection and mandatory surveillance and investigations at the sites near Gretna, Annan and Moffat.
Scotland's chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said the UK was dealing with its "worst outbreak ever".
Bird keepers have been reminded that an order to keep their birds indoors remains in place.
Restrictions were put in place at the locations in the south west of the country before Christmas.
The Scottish government confirmed the surveillance zones had been revoked between 14 and 18 January.
Ms Voas said: "I would like to thank those who have been tirelessly following the rules about good biosecurity and housing.
"The lifting of these zones now means that we have no protection or surveillance zones in Scotland.
"Although this is welcome news, I want to stress that this does not mean that avian influenza (AI) has gone away, in fact the risk from AI remains unchanged."
She said it remained important for people to maintain good practices to protect their birds.
Ms Voas said that included keeping birds separate from wild birds and their droppings, limiting access to poultry premises and ensuring sheds were in good repair to keep out rodents and potentially contaminated rain water.