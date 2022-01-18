'Sense of direction' helps turn Berwickshire High School around
A "clearer sense of direction" has helped a Borders secondary school make progress following a critical report.
Inspectors rated Berwickshire High School in Duns as "weak" in three quality indicators and "unsatisfactory" in the remaining category in 2019.
However, a return visit has found the appointment of a permanent head teacher had made a positive impact.
It concluded the quality and consistency of learning and teaching had "improved considerably".
An inspection report more than two years ago concluded there was an "urgent need to improve leadership at all levels across the school".
It said many young people did not feel respected by their peers and a "considerable number" of staff and young people did not feel safe in the school.
The report also flagged up concerns of both students and staff about how bullying was dealt with.
'Very proud'
The latest visit found a marked improvement with the school now providing a "calm and orderly context" for learning.
It added that there was now a much improved understanding of what high quality learning and teaching looked like.
Headteacher Bruce Robertson said: "The inspection letter is a tremendous endorsement of everyone's hard work since the original inspection to turn our school around and ensure we are offering Berwickshire High School students the very best educational experience we can.
"Staff, students, parents and community partners should all feel very proud of the part they have played to get our school to this point so quickly."
Neil Bennett, who chairs the parent council, said he was delighted so much progress had been made and added that it was a "huge achievement" during a global pandemic.
Inspectors have asked for further information to be provided in a year's time to ensure progress continues to be made at the school.