Man, 20, dies after two-car crash in Scottish Borders
A 20-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in the Scottish Borders.
The man's red Seat Ibiza and a black Seat Ibiza collided on the A7, about half a mile north of Galashiels, at about 21:10 on Monday.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Sunday. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances and have urged witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the time of the crash has been asked to contact police on the non-emergency line.
Sgt Mark Banner added: "Our thoughts are very much with the deceased's family at this sad time."
