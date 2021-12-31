Health board issues 'cry for help' over Covid-hit staffing
The medical director of NHS Dumfries and Galloway has issued a "cry for help" over the number of staff isolating due to Covid.
Dr Kenneth Gibson warned that the outlook over the next four to five days was "bleak" and urged colleagues to help staff the out-of-hours service.
NHS Lanarkshire has also confirmed it is prioritising community health and care provision to the most vulnerable.
The Scottish government said it was working to help address the shortages.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme he had spoken to the chief executive of the NHS Dumfries and Galloway board over the last 24 hours.
'Time of crisis'
He added: "We are facing the biggest shock our NHS has ever faced. I know how difficult the situation is right across the country.
"That's why we are looking with great pace and urgency at self isolation rules, but also at what else we can do within our health service to free up as much capacity as we possibly can."
It comes as the Office for National Statistics confirmed that in the week ending 23 December, one in 40 people in Scottish households - not including care homes and hospitals - had Covid.
In his appeal to staff, which has been seen by BBC Scotland, Dr Gibson said he was writing at a "time of crisis".
He added: "The increasing numbers of Covid-positive staff who have to isolate coupled with the ongoing increased demand have led us to entering a four-day public holiday spell with very little capacity in our hospitals and community."
Dr Gibson urged anyone who can help the out-of-hours service between 13:00 and 18:00 on Monday and Tuesday to come forward.
He acknowledged that many staff would rightly ask how it got to this point, but he added: "For now my main concern is the potential harm we will see over the next few days due to significant staff shortages."
Dr Gibson said all departments were being asked for help due to what he described as an "all-hands-on-deck situation".
The medical director recognised that staff needed a break as they had been under immense pressure during the pandemic but admitted he saw "no other option" than to ask for help.
BBC Scotland has approached NHS Dumfries and Galloway for comment.
'Escalating pressures'
Meanwhile, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership had put in place contingency plans to ensure services could be prioritised to the most vulnerable, if necessary.
But it confirmed those plans must now go live as its services are experiencing "escalating pressures" due to record Covid case numbers and the number of staff isolating.
The problem is particularly acute in the Care at Home workforce.
Soumen Sengupta, director of health and social care, said: "Due to the considerable disruption we are experiencing, we are now making necessary and temporary changes to the way we deliver our service so we can continue to prioritise those with the greatest need."
Staff are currently assessing the needs and risks of everyone with a care package and will communicate temporary changes to the individual and their loved ones.
Chief social work officer Liam Purdie said: "We hugely value the ongoing support of the family and/or friends of service users.
"We may need to amplify our appeal to them to provide continued help for a short period until our staffing position improves."
Mr Purdie added that the current pressures would also have an impact on the ability of Care at Home services to support hospital discharges.