Newcastle man named as victim of A74(M) crash near Ecclefechan
Police have named a 77-year-old man who died in a crash on the A74(M) near Ecclefechan at the weekend.
Vic Emery, of Newcastle upon Tyne, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at about 14:20 on Saturday.
A statement from his family described him as a "cherished husband, devoted father and grandfather and respected businessman".
It added that his wife, daughters and grandchildren were "utterly devastated" and their "hearts shattered".
Emergency services were called out to the single-vehicle accident, involving a BMW X3, on Saturday afternoon.
The road was shut for 10 hours as a result of the crash.
Police Scotland said its inquiries were ongoing and anyone with information should come forward.