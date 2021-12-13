In pictures: Scotland's winter sunsets and sunrises
The skies across Scotland have produced some dramatic colours in recent days as we head deeper into winter.
The shortening days have seen BBC Scotland news website readers capture a large number of sunrises and sunsets.
The astronomical winter does not begin until 21 December this year but meteorological winter started nearly two weeks ago.
It has already seen some striking skylines across the country and here is a selection of those you have sent in.
