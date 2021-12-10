Bird flu case identified in Dumfries and Galloway
Avian flu has been confirmed at a premises near Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish government has announced.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from avian influenza (H5N1) virus is very low.
Temporary control zones have also been set up around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease.
The UK's chief veterinary officer has warned there is a "phenomenal level" of avian flu across the country.
A 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone has been placed around the site of the outbreak in Annan.
This means the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs and used poultry litter within this zone is restricted to prevent any further spread of disease.
Scotland's chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said: "We have already made clear that all bird keepers - whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds - must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds.
"Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products including eggs."