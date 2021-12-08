In pictures: UK Tree of the Year 2021 contenders
Ten trees are in the running to be named the UK's Tree of the Year for 2021.
They have been selected by the Woodland Trust from across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland to compete for the honour.
The winner will go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition.
Last year a lone rowan tree from southern Scotland dubbed "The Survivor" secured the honour.
Voting on the Woodland Trust website is open until 13 December.
