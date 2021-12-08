Kilgallioch wind farm cleared to pass 100-turbine mark
A wind farm in southern Scotland has been given the all clear to pass the 100-turbine mark.
The Kilgallioch development straddles the border between Dumfries and Galloway and South Ayrshire.
It currently has 96 turbines but the Scottish government has now approved the construction of a further 11.
It said the environmental impact of expansion would be "acceptable". The original project was approved in 2013 and has been operational since 2017.
Dumfries and Galloway Council was advised by planning officers at the time to "reluctantly" accept the plans.
The new turbines will be located entirely within Dumfries and Galloway - about six miles (10km) north west of Kirkcowan - with only an access track in South Ayrshire.
Scottish Power Renewables said it expected the construction phase to support about 145 jobs with about 20% of them benefitting local people.
The Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB) raised an objection to the plans due to concerns over their effect on a nearby hen harrier roost.
However, the Scottish government decided that any impact was acceptable - subject to a number of conditions.