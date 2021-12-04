Flock of hens with bird flu to be culled in Dumfries and Galloway
- Published
A flock of free-range hens in Dumfries and Galloway will be culled after they tested positive for avian flu.
The Scottish government said the infected birds were found at Raeburnhead, Kirkpatrick Fleming.
Restrictions have been imposed on the commercial premises and a 3km (two mile) protection zone and a 10km (six mile) surveillance zone has been set up
It means a number of controls are in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry and eggs.
In a move to limit the risk of spreading the disease, the rules also affect the movement of carcasses, used poultry litter and manure, and bird gatherings.
The larger surveillance zone extends to cover Gretna and part of Annan.
Last month avian flu was confirmed in a swan on the Solway Coast and a flock of poultry in Angus was culled after testing positive for the "highly pathogenic" H5N1 virus.
A Great Britain-wide Avian Influenza prevention zone requiring people to keep their birds housed and separate from wild birds took effect on 29 November.
Report dead birds
Scotland's Chief Veterinary Officer, Sheila Voas, said the risk to human health from the virus was very low.
"We have already made clear that all bird keepers - whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds - must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease and prevent any contact between their birds and wild birds," she said.
"Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.
"Any dead wild swans, geese, ducks or birds of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of other species (including gulls) in the same location at the same time, should be reported to Defra's national telephone helpline."
The Scottish government said the flock of free range hens at Kirkpatrick Fleming would be humanely culled by the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
It is not clear how many birds are affected by the order.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: "With the recent disease confirmations in wild and captive birds across the UK, it is not unexpected for avian influenza to be found in birds here in Scotland.
"We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra's national telephone helpline. Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find."