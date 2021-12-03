Former soldier jailed over Galashiels sex attacks
- Published
A former soldier who helped the NHS with its Covid-19 response has been jailed for subjecting two women to a series of sexual and physical assaults.
Philip Cossar, 41, was given an eight-year term for preying on his victims between December 2010 and July 2019.
A court heard how Cossar, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, assaulted the women at locations in Galashiels.
He was convicted of rape and physical and sexual assault charges following trial last month.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Beckett told Cossar that he had to go to prison for his crimes.
Passing sentence, he said: "I take into account that you served your country in the army for a decade before being discharged on account of your behaviour.
"There are however serious features in this case.
"Your conduct in assaulting women by seizing them by and compressing their necks is particularly concerning.
"As a fit young man you inflicted violence on two women who had no real prospect of defending themselves from you."
'Enduring consequences'
Lord Beckett said Cossar had raped both his victims - one of them on more than one occasion.
He added that he had read statements which outlined the "profound effects" and "enduring consequences" of the crimes on the women.
Defence advocate Victoria Young told Lord Beckett that her client still believed he was innocent of any wrongdoing.
Ms Young also said that Cossar had spent his life serving the public, highlighting his tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and work during lockdown to help set up new hospitals.
"I do suggest that the report gives some cause for optimism," she said.
"The author of the report notes that Mr Cossar is intending to use his time in custody positively to address the issues in his life."
Lord Beckett ordered the authorities to supervise Cossar for three years following his release from custody.
He added: "For crimes of such gravity there is no suitable alternative to a prison sentence which is necessary to punish you, to seek to deter you and others from inflicting sexual violence and to protect the public."