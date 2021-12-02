Dumfries and Galloway health board pressures 'greatest in living memory'
A health board has appealed for public help in tackling "the greatest pressures in living memory".
NHS Dumfries and Galloway is asking families of hospital in-patients to provide "whatever support they can" to allow them to be discharged quickly.
Chief operating officer Julie White described it as an "unprecedented situation".
She said it was a "whole new level of pressure" even compared with the move to a new hospital or the worst winters.
"We can't promise that it's not going to get any worse," she admitted.
"Our fundamental issue at the moment is the volume of people who genuinely require our help and support and finite staffing resource available to meet those needs.
"We are doing our best to recruit more staff to support us but the pressure is immediate."
She said that meant they needed support - not just from staff and volunteers but also from communities.
"To families and friends of loved ones currently in our care, anything you can possibly do to help support the return of that person to their home environment will assist us in ensuring we are then able to help others," she said.
"Get in touch with our teams, guide our approaches, suggest ways in which we can accelerate their return home.
"For the wider community, anything you can do to help support us at this time will be met with immense appreciation."
She asked the public to be "tolerant and understanding" as they faced some "really difficult decisions".
"To be clear, we will always be here to provide treatment and care - but the limits of what we are able to do continue to be stretched to new degrees," she said.
"I am extremely concerned about how much further these resources can stretch."