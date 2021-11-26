New bid to solve Port Logan beach remains puzzle 15 years on
- Published
A new facial reconstruction has been issued in a bid to identify a woman after human remains were found on Port Logan beach 15 years ago.
The discovery was made on the south west Scotland shoreline on Wednesday 22 November 2006.
Inquiries have failed to establish who she was and Police Scotland said the death was unexplained.
Anyone who can identify the woman from the new image has been asked to come forward.
Forensic work so far has indicated that she was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall.
She was wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS size 34C bra and tan-coloured tights.
Over the past six months, officers have been working with Glasgow Caledonian University's Cold Case Unit, a team of criminology students guided by Prof Lesley McMillan and Dr Maureen Taylor.
In collaboration with the unit, they sought specialist assistance for a facial reconstruction to be carried out.
Insp Iain Milligan said: "Missing person reports across the UK have been checked without success to this point.
"The work done by Prof Caroline Wilkinson and the Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a representation of the woman's face based on details from the remains that were found.
"I hope that people will take a look and see if they recognise this woman."
Dr Maureen Taylor said: "The cold case unit offers a unique opportunity for students to develop real-world investigative skills.
"These skills have been put to the test to help investigate the Port Logan woman, 15 years on from when she was found.
"We hope the new facial reconstruction jogs someone's memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be."