Motorcyclist acquitted of causing fiancée's death in Tweedbank crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been acquitted of causing the death of his fiancée who was riding as a pillion passenger on his bike when he crashed.
Bret Simpson, 30, had collected Bronte Hutchison, 23, in Galashiels after a night out in August 2018.
His Kawasaki bike crashed at the Tweedbank roundabout and his passenger died at the scene.
Mr Simpson, of Jedburgh, denied causing her death by dangerous driving and a jury found the charge not proven.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told jurors: "I think it is true to say this has been a difficult trial for many of the people involved."
The judge said they had had to listen to evidence that was sometimes distressing, difficult and emotional.
He added: "A young life has been lost in very tragic circumstances."
The Crown alleged that Mr Simpson drove at excessive speeds on the A6091 Galashiels to Melrose bypass on 5 August 2018 before the fatal accident.
It was claimed that he failed to slow down on the approach to the roundabout, braked sharply, causing the rear wheel to lock and he lost control of the motorcycle.
His pillion passenger, who was said to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, was propelled from the bike and struck her head against a kerb.
Mr Simpson told defence counsel Edith Forrest that when he felt the motorbike "going over" there was nothing he could do.
He came off the bike and realised Ms Hutchison was not responding and he started carrying out CPR on her.
'World was gone'
He said he waved down a car and called on the driver to get an ambulance.
He told the court: "I knew she was dead and that my world was gone."
Mr Simpson was asked how good his memory was of the night and replied: "It replays in my head most nights."
He said he was an experienced motorcyclist and denied that he was driving erratically or like "a bat out of hell" during the trip to collect Ms Hutchison.
In a statement after the verdict on behalf of the family, her father John said she was a "kind, beautiful, wholesome girl who everyone adored".
"Her death has scarred us all and is something I don't think we will ever fully come to terms with," he said.
He added that all they could try to do now was "find a way to move forward as one and be there for each other".