Scottish Borders Council appoints Mark Rowley new leader
- Published
Conservative councillor Mark Rowley has been appointed the new leader of the local authority in the Borders.
It comes after party colleague Shona Haslam stepped down from the role to take up a post with a think tank.
The Tweeddale East councillor had been leader of Scottish Borders Council since May 2017.
Mr Rowley said he knew there were "difficult times" ahead for the local authority but also "great opportunities" in store.
Ms Haslam announced her intention to leave the post earlier this month but will remain as a councillor until elections in May next year.
'Very stretched'
Mr Rowley was the only nomination to replace her at a full council meeting of the local authority.
"We are in incredibly difficult times - our staff are very stretched," he said.
"We are under-resourced in terms of funds but we do have very great opportunities."
He also paid tribute to his predecessor who he said had "refreshed the council in an incredible way".
Scottish Borders Council is run by a Conservative-Independent administration which has 23 of its 34 members.
Opposition SNP and Lib Dem councillors also wished Mr Rowley well in his new role.