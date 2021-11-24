Lockerbie care home to close after no interest in takeover
- Published
A south of Scotland care home where providers had their registration suspended amid concerns over the quality of services is to be closed.
Efforts to find a new operator for the Singleton Park site at Courance have ended with no expression of interest.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) said it had taken "every step" to find a provider.
It said residents would be transferred to alternative facilities in the "coming weeks and months".
A court ordered the interim suspension of the care provider's registration at the home near Lockerbie in September.
'Prime concern'
It came after an inspection in July raised "serious and significant concerns" about services at the home, which had 36 residents at the time.
Attempts have been made to find a new operator but without success.
DGHSCP chief officer Julie White said the care of residents had been its "prime concern" throughout the process, during which its own workers have operated alongside Singleton Park staff.
The local authority assumed legal responsibility for the care home after the registration of the previous providers - Singleton Park Ltd - was revoked.
It will now take forward steps for the formal closure of the site.