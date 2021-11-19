Avian flu case confirmed in swan on Solway Coast
The public has been asked to avoid interacting with wild birds on the Solway Coast after a confirmed case of avian flu in a swan.
A number of other birds have also become ill with tests being carried out to assess the cause.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the area was popular with migratory birds but the public health risk was "very low".
Anyone spotting any sick or dead birds should contact the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Consultant in public health medicine Dr Nigel Calvert said: "Other countries and other areas of Scotland have recently seen reports of visiting birds falling ill with the H5N1 avian flu, so it was not unexpected that we would also see cases within Dumfries and Galloway - given the numbers that visit each year.
"In recent days a number of birds have fallen ill along the Solway Coast.
"Tests are taking place, following confirmation of an initial case of H5N1 in a swan."
He said the risk to the public was very low but it was important not to touch any sick or dead birds and report any incidents to Defra on 03459 335577.
"If anyone has recently handled a sick or dead bird, especially without benefit of personal protective equipment, they can receive advice by contacting public health on 01387 246246," said Dr Calvert.
"Finally, as a precautionary measure, signs are being erected at some locations along the Solway Coast to advise of the current situation in respect of migratory birds, while testing continues to take place."