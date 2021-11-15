Borders Forest Trust celebrates planting two millionth tree
A group restoring native woodlands in southern Scotland has celebrated planting its two millionth tree.
The Borders Forest Trust (BFT) - set up 25 years go - carried out the ceremony on Saturday near the Talla Reservoir.
Chief executive Charles Dundas said what it had achieved in a "relatively short time" was "truly impressive".
He said he was looking forward to the next 25 years of the charity's operations and another two million trees planted in the area.
The BFT operates at three sites across what it calls the "wild heart" of southern Scotland.
They are the Carrifran Valley, Talla and Gameshope, and Corehead and the Devil's Beef Tub.
Back in 2000, when it planted its first new trees at Carrifran it was done simultaneously by a group of volunteers so they could all claim to have planted the first tree.
The BFT repeated the process at the weekend so that all those involved could say they had planted the two millionth.