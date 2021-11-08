Sites to be considered for new cinema in Dumfries
- Published
Potential sites are to be considered for a new multi-screen cinema in Dumfries.
It comes after the Odeon venue in the town's Shakespeare Street closed down in 2018.
A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said there had been several inquiries about opening one since then but none had "come to fruition".
A review of the town centre identified the return of a larger cinema as a "prominent issue".
The local authority is being asked to agree to a feasibility study to examine potential town centre locations for a cinema site.
The study, costing between £10,000 and £15,000, will look at "viable options" for operators.
It would be part of a wider economic recovery plan for the area.
It blamed "ongoing issues" with the building for its departure which means the closest large-scale facility is now more than 30 miles away in Carlisle.
There is a 69-seat film theatre at the Robert Burns Centre in Dumfries and also a small multi-screen cinema about 15 miles away in Annan.