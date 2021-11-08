BBC News

Green light for St Boswells distillery project welcomed

Published
Image source, Michael Laird Architects
Image caption,
Growing demand for gin has played a part in the plans for the distillery in the Borders

Developers of a new £46m grain distillery in the Borders have welcomed a decision to approve their plans.

Growing demand for gin has helped to fuel the Jackson Distillers scheme on the Charlesfield Industrial Estate in St Boswells.

It will produce about 20 million litres of pure alcohol a year to help meet rising demand for use in blended whisky, gin and vodka.

It will create about 20 permanent jobs and 200 during construction.

Image source, Michael Laird Architects
Image caption,
The factory will create about 200 jobs during the construction phase

The company said an 18-month construction period was scheduled to begin next year with spirit being produced in 2024.

Jacksons Distillers founder Trevor Jackson said planning approval was another "significant step forward".

He said they had "great support" for the proposals to ensure they fitted into the landscape and included measures to reduce their climate impact.

"We are grateful to everyone who has helped us to get to this stage and will continue to work with local stakeholders as we now progress with construction," he said.

Image source, Michael Laird Architects
Image caption,
It is hoped the distillery can begin production by 2024

