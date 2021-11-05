TSB agrees Ruthwell savings bank museum transfer deal
- Published
A deal has been agreed in principle for the transfer of a museum at the site of the world's first savings bank.
The TSB announced plans to shut the Ruthwell facility in May but dropped them in the face of public outcry.
It said that following talks it had come to an agreement with Comlongon Estate Ltd to take over the site.
The company is part of a group which runs tourism and hospitality businesses including the Annandale Distillery and the Globe Inn in Dumfries.
Final terms are being discussed but the agreement has been described as a "significant step" in safeguarding the site's long-term future.
The small cottage museum is on the site where Rev Henry Duncan set up his "penny bank" for parishioners in 1810.
David Thomson and Teresa Church - who own Comlongon Estate Ltd - said they had been approached by the local community to get involved.
They said the museum enjoyed a "historical relationship" with Comlongon Castle which they have recently acquired.
"Now that this proposal has been agreed in principle by all parties, we can start work on securing and enhancing the museum's long-term future, and we look forward to doing so," they said.
A cross-party political campaign was fought to retain the museum and the deal has been welcomed by Dumfriesshire Conservative MP David Mundell and south of Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth.
Mr Mundell said it appeared an almost "perfect solution" for the site while Mr Smyth said there was "huge potential" for the facility.
Andrew McIntyre, of the TSB, said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Comlongon Estate Ltd.
"We remain proud of TSB's heritage and are grateful to David, Teresa and the local community for working collaboratively to find an agreeable way to celebrate the life of Henry Duncan."