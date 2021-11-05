Convicted sex offender Alan Hardie jailed over rapes
A convicted sex offender who subjected a woman to repeated ordeals of rape has been jailed for nine years.
Alan Hardie, 53, from Gretna, carried out a series of sexual assaults in the Scottish Borders after being released from prison for raping another woman.
He denied a string of sex charges but was found guilty of two offences of rape between 1997 and 2015.
He was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Judge Lord Beckett told him: "As a consequence of your dreadful conduct the complainer has had to take medication for anxiety and depression."
He ordered that Hardie should be subject to a further three years supervision under an extended sentence which the judge said was necessary to protect the public.
The sex attacks were committed at houses in Melrose and Kelso.
Maintains innocence
Defence counsel Brian McConnachie QC told the court that Hardie continued to maintain that he was innocent of the rape charges.
"It does appear there is a fairly large support network of people who are standing by him despite the conviction," he said.
He said his client was assessed in a background report as posing a medium risk of further general offending and sexual offending.
Hardie, who formerly worked at a recycling site, told his trial he was previously charged with rape which had resulted in a four-year prison sentence beginning in January 1994.
He said that during that sentence he had taken steps to address alcohol problems and had anger management courses.