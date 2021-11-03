Annan bridges lost after downpours a 'significant blow'
- Published
The Scottish government has vowed to work with the community in Annan to replace two bridges washed away after recent heavy rain.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney visited the Dumfries town to see the problem for himself.
The Diamond Jubilee Bridge and the Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge collapsed in record high water levels last week.
Mr Swinney said the "devastation" caused around the River Annan had been a "significant blow".
A working group has been set up in the area to look at how the bridges can be replaced.
Mr Swinney said the Scottish government would be in talks with the working group to look at the best solution.
"The devastating effect of losing two bridges which provide important connectivity around the community is a source of concern," he said.
"We have got to look at how we can take constructive steps to support the community in repairing the infrastructure that has been damaged as a consequence."
He said it was important to allow people in the area to decide what action to take before looking at finance and timescales.
'Tremendous boost'
"Two bridges in fairly close proximity have been lost - we have got to look at what is the right approach to take through all of that," he said.
Stuart Thompson, who is part of a working group set up in the wake of the collapse of the bridges, said it was a "tremendous boost" to see the issue was being taken "very, very seriously".
"It is a tremendous step forward actually getting the deputy first minister down here to witness the carnage that has been left by the loss of these two bridges," he said.
Mr Thompson said a feasibility study needed to be drawn up as quickly as possible to look at all options for replacing the bridges.