'All options explored' to replace lost Annan bridges
A council has pledged to work with the community in Annan after two footbridges in the town were washed away amid heavy downpours.
The Diamond Jubilee Bridge and the Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge collapsed in record high water levels.
Annandale South councillor Richard Brodie said it was essential to replace them as soon as possible.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said it would work on "exploring all options" to tackle the issue.
The two bridges were lost overnight between Thursday and Friday as the River Annan reached a 50-year high.
Talks have since been held between local councillors and officers to discuss the impact of the flooding in the area.
The council said the importance of the bridges in recreational and economic terms was "greatly acknowledged".
It said it was inspecting structures at flood locations across the region to check on their safety.
It added that it would work with the community in Annan to ensure the issue with their bridges reached a "satisfactory conclusion".
The Dumfries to Carlisle railway line was also shut for a time for safety checks on the nearby Annan viaduct but it has since reopened.