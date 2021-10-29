Four rescued as heavy rain warning continues
- Published
Four people have been rescued from premises in Dumfries as heavy rains continue to hit southern Scotland.
Police Scotland was called out to the Whitesands area of the town on Thursday evening.
Two footbridges have been washed away in Annan and the rail line between Dumfries and Carlisle shut for safety checks on a viaduct in the town.
A major incident was declared in Hawick on Thursday as water levels rose but police said it had now been stood down.
Emergency services were called out early on Thursday evening to the Whitesands as the River Nith poured out across nearby car parks and roads.
Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service helped four people out of premises - they were all said to be safe and well.
Some of the worst issues were suffered in Annan where two footbridges were washed away.
Annandale South councillor Richard Brodie said the town was "still in shock" at the loss of the Diamond Jubilee Bridge and the Cuthbertson Memorial Bridge.
"They are so much a part of our DNA in the town, that it is essential that they are replaced as soon as possible," he said.
Network Rail Scotland said the viaduct had been shut after the two bridges north of the railway had been washed away.
It tweeted: "We're unable to allow trains to pass over the Annan Viaduct pending a daylight safety inspection.
"The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice."
A Met Office amber warning for rain was in place for much of southern Scotland earlier in the week and a yellow alert remains in place.
It covers much of southern Scotland and stretches as far as Glasgow and Edinburgh and runs until 15:00.
Have you been personally affected by flooding in the south of Scotland? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.