BBC News

In pictures: Floods and heavy rain across Scotland

Published
Image source, Solway View/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption, The Whitesands in Dumfries suffered some of the worst flooding it has seen in recent years

Days of heavy downpours have brought significant flooding problems across the south and west of Scotland.

Travel has been disrupted, bridges washed away and people evacuated from their homes.

Dumfries, Hawick, Peebles and Annan have been among the places worst affected by the bad weather.

Here is a selection of images from across Scotland of the impact of the continuous rain and resultant flooding around the country.

Image source, Yvonne Abson/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption, Early problems were experienced in Motherwell as conditions worsened
Image source, Alan/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption, Peebles was one of the areas worst hit by flooding
Image source, Swirls67/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption, Heavy rain has affected many parts of southern Scotland, like Broughton, for a number of days
Image source, View from the Lodge/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption, Met Office weather warnings for heavy rain have been in place across the area
Image caption, Businesses and homes prepared for flooding as the rains moved in
Image source, Steven Blaikie
Image caption, Dalbeattie was hit by serious flooding issues on Thursday as water levels rose
Image caption, Travel across the region was affected by the conditions

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics