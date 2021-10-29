In pictures: Floods and heavy rain across Scotland
- Published
Days of heavy downpours have brought significant flooding problems across the south and west of Scotland.
Travel has been disrupted, bridges washed away and people evacuated from their homes.
Dumfries, Hawick, Peebles and Annan have been among the places worst affected by the bad weather.
Here is a selection of images from across Scotland of the impact of the continuous rain and resultant flooding around the country.
