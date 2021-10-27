Langholm Moor land buyout hopes to double its reach
A bid has been launched to double the size of the south of Scotland's biggest community land buyout.
The Langholm Initiative completed a £3.8m deal with Buccleuch earlier this year to purchase more than 5,000 acres and six properties in the area.
It now hopes to raise another £2.2m to buy a slice of land of similar size towards its plans for a nature reserve.
The fundraising has been given an early boost thanks to a £500,000 pledge from a private donor.
If successful, it would expand the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve to 10,500 acres.
It is hoped it can help regeneration, tackle climate change and develop outdoor tourism in the Langholm area.
"We're aiming to repeat the impossible and open a new chapter in this inspiring story of hope and community by doubling the size of Tarras Valley Nature Reserve - and so doubling the benefits for people, nature and climate," Jenny Barlow, the reserve's estate manager said.
However, the funding needs to be raised by May with Buccleuch having agreed to keep the land off the open market until then.
"We need all the help we can get to achieve a big win for wildlife, climate action and community regeneration - and a legacy for future generations," Ms Barlow said.
"Scotland is one of the world's most nature-depleted countries and it desperately needs projects like this.
"But the pressure is on. This is the last opportunity to bring this land into community ownership."
She said if the land went on the open market the price would "probably surge" beyond their reach.
Benny Higgins, Buccleuch's executive chairman, said: "We were delighted that the Langholm Initiative was able to purchase the initial area from Buccleuch last year, having shown such tenacity and vision.
"Having reached agreement on timeline and value, we wish them every success with this next exciting phase, both for the initiative and the community."
How did we get here?
In May 2019, Buccleuch Estates announced its decision to sell 25,000 acres of Langholm Moor and the Tarras Valley in its Borders Estate.
Community interest in taking over the land quickly developed.
Within a year a campaign was launched to purchase the area around Langholm with the John Muir Trust donating £100,000.
The Scottish Land Fund followed up with £1m, the Carman Family Foundation £500,000 and £1m came from South of Scotland Enterprise.
A range of other donations allowed a revised purchase price of £3.8m for more than 5,000 acres to be agreed late last year.
Transfer of ownership was officially completed earlier this year allowing work on the creation of the nature reserve and other projects to begin.