Man rescued from rocks after kayak capsizes on Solway Coast

Published
Image source, Kippford RNLI
Image caption, The RNLI said the man, on the left of the picture, had spent "quite some time" in the water before climbing on to the rocks

A stranded kayaker has been rescued from rocks on the Solway Coast by lifeboat crews.

The volunteer crew at Kippford RNLI were called out just before 16:00 to reports of a male kayaker who had capsized and was stranded.

The kayaker had been spotted by passing walkers on the adjacent coastal path.

He managed to clamber on to a rocky outcrop while the kayak was washed ashore further along the coast. The man was not injured.

Kippford RNLI press officer Laura Wilson said: "The kayaker was very fortunate to have been spotted by a group of walkers and they were able to pinpoint his location which assisted greatly with a speedy rescue.

"Although familiar with the area and a competent kayaker, he was unlucky to be caught out by a change in the weather and wave conditions."

