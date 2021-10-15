Military drafted in to under-pressure NHS boards in Scotland
The Scottish government has requested military back-up for NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders to relieve pressure ahead of the winter period.
NHS Lanarkshire will receive three nurses, 45 medics, 12 general troops and three drivers, while 14 medics, two nurses, one driver and four additional personnel will be sent to NHS Borders.
All will be working in areas like A&E.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS was experiencing "significant pressure".
He said this was because of Covid admissions and a backlog in care built up over the course of the pandemic.
"In the NHS Borders and NHS Lanarkshire areas, staff shortages because of Covid-19 are affecting bed capacity," he added.
"With increasing levels of social mixing and close social contact it is expected that this winter Covid-19 will circulate alongside respiratory viruses, such as flu, adding to the winter pressures usually faced by the NHS.
"This military support will allow both boards to support existing staff to reduce waiting times, enhance care and provide a better experience for our patients."
Support to arrive next week
A further two military medics will oversee the operation from the army's headquarters in Scotland.
Personnel are due to start work on 19 October and continue until 10 November, though the Scottish government said this would be kept under "constant review".
The request for support comes after soldiers were brought in to support the Scottish Ambulance Service in September.
At the time Nicola Sturgeon said health services were dealing with the most challenging combination of circumstances in their history due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health services in all UK nations have received support from the MoD in recent months.
Both the Borders and Lanarkshire health boards have already halted all non-urgent procedures.
They have blamed staff shortages and rising patient demand, leading to longer waiting times in accident and emergency.
Last month the medical director of NHS Borders urged the public to "be kind" to staff facing "unprecedented challenges".
Dr Lynn McCallum said they were busier than in the "busiest winter".