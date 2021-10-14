Rapist jailed for two years for attack on woman in Hawick
- Published
A man who raped a woman he had only just met in the Scottish Borders has been jailed for more than two years.
Romanian Alexandru Tecla, 22, was invited with friends to a house in Hawick by the 31-year-old woman before carrying out the attack.
He denied committing the offence in October 2019 but was found guilty following a trial.
Tecla was jailed for 26 months at the High Court in Edinburgh and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Judge Lady Poole told him: "You caused upset and distress to your victim. She understandably felt violated by what happened.
"What you did had a significant impact on her. Since then her day-to-day life has been adversely affected in many ways."
The court heard Tecla first met his victim on the evening of attack, just a few days after hew arrived in Scotland for work.
Lady Poole said she had taken into account his age in her sentencing.
She also took a headline sentence of four years, but reduced it to reflect a substantial period when Tecla was in jail on remand.
'Bad judgement'
"Your immaturity and inexperience seem to me to have been a factor in your bad judgement, your impetuous and ill-considered actions and your susceptibility to the influence of others," she said.
"You had only been in Scotland for four days and had very little English language.
"You had been drinking although that is no excuse for what you did," she said.
The court heard that after drinks downstairs at the woman's house she went to bed and put the light off, but Tecla had gone upstairs.
Defence counsel Victoria Dow said that Tecla maintained that he believed at the time of the rape that the woman was consenting.
He was acquitted of a further rape charge which alleged that he assaulted a different woman at another address in Hawick in January 2020.