Lidl to open at Tweedbank Borders Gateway site
- Published
Supermarket giant Lidl has been confirmed as part of a development near the Borders Railway terminus after Premier Inn dropped out.
It had been hoped a hotel could be part of the multi-million pound Borders Gateway at Tweedbank.
However, Premier Inn pulled out of the scheme which it has been estimated could create 100 jobs.
Manor Place Developments (MPD) said new plans would now be submitted to include the new supermarket on the site.
The project was given the green light by Scottish Borders Council in September 2019.
David Parker, who represents Leaderdale and Melrose on the local authority, said changes to the scheme in light of Covid were not entirely unexpected.
"Due to the pandemic, the current business climate has been difficult for everyone and I'm not surprised that MPD have had to adjust their Tweedbank proposals in response to the economic climate," he said.
"The new proposals will still represent a significant investment in Tweedbank and the Scottish Borders and will bring jobs to the local area.
"I'm sure everyone will welcome the new investment and will look pragmatically at the new proposals in light of the current economic backdrop."
MPD managing director Duncan Hamilton, said it was delighted to have signed up Lidl for the scheme which he said was a "great addition" to the project.
"The scheme will create over 100 new jobs in Tweedbank and still bring a new petrol filling station and a Costa drive-thru," he said.
'Sharing plans'
The site intended for the hotel will now be used for five new industrial units instead.
Lidl GB's regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with MPD to bring a Lidl store to Tweedbank.
"Our exciting plans are set to create around 35 new jobs which would be fantastic for the local area, delivering our high quality and affordable produce to even more of the community.
"We look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone."
MPD and Lidl GB will now be writing to residents in Tweedbank and the surrounding area to get their views on the plans.