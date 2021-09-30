Dumfries and Galloway to host para-cycling at UCI world championships
The "birthplace of the bicycle" is to host the para-cycling road events at the UCI world championships in 2023.
Dumfries and Galloway will see hundreds of top riders come to the region as Scotland stages the event.
Kirkpatrick Macmillan, widely credited as the inventor of the modern pedal-driven bicycle, was born in the village of Kier back in 1812.
More recently, the region has hosted stages in the Tour of Britain and a Tour Series race in Castle Douglas.
The inaugural 2023 UCI cycling world championships brings 13 competitions together in one "mega event" in Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway is the first host region announced outside Glasgow.
UCI Cycling World Championships chief executive Trudy Lindblade said the region - as well as being considered the birthplace of the bicycle - had a proven track record in hosting elite events.
"We will work really closely with the council and South of Scotland Enterprise to make sure that we are providing the athletes and the people lining the side of the roads with the best possible experience," she said.
"There is great infrastructure here being a previous host of major cycling events through the Tour of Britain and others.
"So we know that Dumfries and Galloway can host large-scale, high-profile cycling events."
Ken Talbot, the holder of the world land speed record for hand cycling, said spectators were in for a treat.
"The hand cycling at the world championships is going to be absolutely amazing because it is probably one of the most hidden aspects of cycling," he said.
"For people to see it and to see what can be done with it, I think it is going to be absolutely brilliant."
Jenny Holl, who partnered Sophie Unwin to Paralympic silver and bronze in road and track tandem races in Japan, said the region was a superb venue.
"It will be amazing - I have done little bits of riding here over the years and it is just stunning," she said.
"Hopefully we will get some beautiful weather.
"It is incredible for Scotland, I can't wait to see all kinds of cycling coming to Scotland."