Farm worker, 21, killed in Castle Douglas quad bike accident
A 21-year-old woman has died in a quad bike accident on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway.
The farm worker came off the bike at Gerranton Farm, near Castle Douglas, and was found by another staff member.
The accident occurred at about 11:15 on Wednesday and an ambulance crew attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigations by both the police and Health and Safety Executive are taking place.
The dairy farm is operated by JR Heuchan and Son.
A spokesman for the firm said: "We don't really know what happened at this time and the accident is being investigated.
"She's worked at the farm for some considerable time and did all sorts of work.
"She was such a lovely person. It's been a terrible shock for everyone and we are so sorry that this has happened."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were made aware of a 21-year-old injured after coming off a quad bike on a farm near Castle Douglas shortly after 11:15 on 22 September.
"Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."