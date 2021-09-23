Human remains found in burning car in Dumfries
Human remains have been found inside a car that was discovered on fire in Dumfries.
Police were called to reports that the grey Vauxhall Insignia was alight in the Lincluden area of the town at about 8:15 on Wednesday.
The discovery of human remains was made after firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Inquiries are under way to identify the person and establish the cause of death.
Det Insp Craig Nicolson said: "A team of specialist officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I am appealing to anyone, who may have information to assist the investigation, to please get in touch.
"I would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling in the area of Lincluden Road, Priory Avenue, Glasgow Road (A76) or Jocks Loaning, between 7.30am and 8.15am on Wednesday, 22 September.
"I would also urge any local residents with private CCTV to check their footage during that time period in case they have anything which could be of significance."