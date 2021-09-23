NHS Borders surgery suspension extended into October
- Published
A health board has said it is "truly sorry" about having to extend its suspension of routine surgery for a further three weeks.
NHS Borders first announced the cancellation on 11 August, citing the high number of Covid cases.
It said it still faced "significant pressure" at Borders General Hospital and across the wider health system.
As a result it has taken the "difficult decision" to cancel all scheduled routine operations until 17 October.
The health board said any patients affected would be contacted directly.
It added that all cancer and emergency surgeries would continue.
"Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them," a statement said.
"Please continue to treat them with the respect they deserve."