Woman, 73, in critical condition after Newcastleton crash
A 73-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in a Borders village.
The pedestrian was struck by a grey Toyota Aventis on North Hermitage Street in Newcastleton at about 15:55 on Tuesday.
Emergency services were sent to the scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for about six-and-a-half hours for a collision investigation to take place.
Insp Andrew Gibb said: "A woman has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could help with our investigation.
"The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we would ask if anyone was in the area and witnessed the crash to come forward and speak to police.
"I would also appeal to any motorists who have dashcam footage that may assist with our inquiries."