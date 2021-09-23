Gala Fairydean Rovers' football stand repair work approved
Major repairs have been approved on a football stand described as an "outstanding" example of the work of modernist architect Peter Womersley.
He designed the structure at Gala Fairydean Rovers' Netherdale ground in the 1960s.
However, it has fallen into disrepair in recent years and had to shut on safety grounds in 2018.
Scottish Borders Council has now granted planning permission for a £1.45m overhaul and upgrade.
The stand - now approaching 60 years old - was one of the first in the UK to use a cantilever design.
It was given category A status by Historic Environment Scotland in 2013 and is an attraction with visitors to Galashiels.
As well as cleaning and repairing all the concrete, resin will be applied to the roof area as part of the improvements project.
Brick walls beneath the stand will be demolished and rebuilt, new glazing and ventilation added and turnstiles will be refurbished and returned to their original state.
It is hoped the work can start in the next few weeks.