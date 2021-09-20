IT jobs hope for Borders Railway terminus project
- Published
An IT firm plans to create dozens of new posts in the Borders by the end of the year.
CGI has a multi-million pound deal to provide digital services to Scottish Borders Council.
It currently employs 71 people in the region but hopes to increase that number to 127 by the end of 2021.
A report to Scottish Borders Council said many of the jobs would be based at a new office being built near the Borders Railway terminus in Tweedbank.
The project is part of a wider development of the area.
It has been estimated that an "innovation park" planned for the site could create up to 350 jobs in total.
A report to councillors said work had been continuing throughout the pandemic and the office for CGI should be handed over to the local authority in late September.
Following that, the IT firm is expected to move in after the fit-out process as part of a commitment to "secure and provide" local employment opportunities.