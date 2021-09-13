'Mixed' response to Dumfries' city status bid
A potential bid for city status for a south of Scotland town has received a "mixed" response.
A report to councillors said most of the feedback on a potential application from Dumfries had been positive.
However, some concerns have been raised about the town's ability to compete for the honour.
Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked to consider supporting the bid and agree to set up a working group to take the plans forward.
The potential for an application emerged earlier this year with the honour set to be given as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
A previous bid in 2011 was dismissed after it emerged it had not come from the local authority.
The council is now being asked to consider whether to take forward a bid which needs to be submitted by early December.
It has already started sounding out various groups and individuals to assess local support for the plan.
A report said most people were in favour of the bid as it could raise awareness of the town, help to showcase the area's attractions and fill a "gap" in the south of the country.
Scotland currently has seven cities - Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.
However, there have also been concerns raised about the application from Dumfries.
They included the town's inability to compete with the "size and facilities" of recognised cities, questions over the benefit to the whole region and diverting resources away from Covid recovery.
The council will meet on 23 September to discuss the way forward.
It would then have a little over two months to put its bid together.