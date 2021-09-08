Care inspectors seek to cancel Lockerbie home's registration
Inspectors have launched legal action to cancel a care home's registration amid "serious and significant concerns" about provision at the site.
The Care Inspectorate has submitted an application to the sheriff court over Singleton Park near Lockerbie.
It comes after an unannounced visit in July and a failure to meet the requirements of an improvement notice.
The region's health and social care partnership said it was working with inspectors to tackle the situation.
A visit in July identified a number of concerns at the site which has 33 residents.
New arrangements
An improvement notice was issued requiring safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home and improved working practices and care of people in the home.
However, a further inspection found none of these issues had been addressed.
It led to the submission of an application to the sheriff court to cancel the registration of the home.
"This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home," said the inspectorate.
"We are working closely with partners including Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) and the Scottish government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time."
A statement from DGHSCP said its first concern was the welfare of residents and their families at the home - owned and operated by external provider Singleton Park Ltd.
'Concerning time'
It said it had committed a range of its own staff to work within the care home to ensure the needs of residents were met and that arrangement would continue.
Chief officer Julie White said: "This is an extremely difficult and concerning time for residents of Singleton Park and their families.
"DGHSCP will be working to ensure residents and families are kept apprised of developments, and that the wider community remains informed."
A member of staff at the home said nobody would be making any comment on the situation.