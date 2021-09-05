Man dies after motorbike in crash with car in Annan
A 52-year-old man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car in Annan on Saturday.
Steven Armstrong, from Lockerbie, was riding a Suzuki motorbike that was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 12:05.
The crash happened on the B6357 Annan to Jedburgh Road, near its junction with the A75 Gretna to Stranraer Road.
Mr Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old man driving the car was not injured.
Sgt Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's road policing unit, appealed for witnesses.
"We are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward," he said. "We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which captures the vehicles at the time of the collision, or shortly before, to get in contact as they may be able to assist our inquiries."