Covid in Scotland: NHS Borders further extends surgery suspension
- Published
A health board has extended its suspension of all routine operations for a further three weeks in the face of rising Covid patient numbers.
NHS Borders first announced it was stopping such surgery on 11 August.
It has now confirmed that, due to "significant pressure" at the Borders General Hospital, it will not resume before 26 September.
The health board said the decision had not been easy and all patients affected would be contacted directly.
NHS Borders first suspended routine surgery last month and last week it announced it would only be allowing essential hospital visits.
It has now extended its cancellation of non-emergency operations for most of September.
'Not easy'
"Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time," the health board said in a statement.
"We are truly sorry to those that this decision affects.
"However, we hope that you understand that patient and staff safety is our top priority, including providing the highest quality of care and support.
"We will continue to carry out all emergency and urgent cancer procedures as planned."
The health board said the decision would be kept under review.