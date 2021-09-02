Witnesses sought after sex attack on Carlisle to Dumfries train
- Published
British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a young man was sexually assaulted on a train from Carlisle to Dumfries.
The incident happened at about 21:15 on Saturday.
The victim was attacked by a man aged about 40 to 50, of slim build and with short grey hair.
He was wearing a white shirt with Chanel braces, black trousers, Doc Marten boots and had purple contact lenses.
The BTP said the service was busy with passengers and they were keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.