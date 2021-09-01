Killer jailed for attacking stranger in Lockerbie pub toilet
- Published
A man who attacked a stranger in a pub toilet has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for murder.
Stefan McCormack, 33, punched, kicked and stamped on Rafal Sieja in the Black Bull in Lockerbie in the attack on 5 July 2019.
His victim was found lying in the pub toilet and died in hospital three weeks later.
McCormack was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of murder.
The court heard how McCormack had been told by a friend that Mr Sieja, 33, was suspected of a crime in the local area.
Seconds after the attack, CCTV captured the killer coming back to his friends, having a drink of his lager and then leaving the pub.
On jailing McCormack, Lord Fairley told him: "This was a man, who, prior to these events, was barely known to you.
"You have deprived him and his family of what would have been many more years of his life.
"Mr Sieja was simply enjoying a night out.
"You, having been motivated by unsubstantiated gossip, confronted him in the toilet and attacked him with such violence."
He added that at no stage had he expressed "any empathy for Mr Sieja or about his death".
Jurors heard how McCormack, of Lockerbie, who had previous convictions for theft, housebreaking and domestic violence, had been at the pub along with David Barrett.
He did not know Mr Sieja, but had seen his friend talking to him that night.
McCormack later asked who Mr Sieja was before being told by Mr Barrett the man had been "accused" of an offence.
He went on to quiz bar staff why the victim - nicknamed Jedi - was being served.
'Couple of slaps'
Later McCormack went to the toilet and Mr Sieja went in soon after and was subjected to the fatal attack.
The trial was told McCormack had confronted his victim about the alleged crime, gave him a "couple of slaps" and then "lost it".
He was also said to have later told his mother that he had "hit the boy a few times".
McCormack told his QC Thomas Ross that Mr Sieja had been aggressive to him and he had pushed him to get out of the toilet.
However, Lord Fairley said his claims were "implausible and self serving" and jailed him.