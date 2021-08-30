James Bond film claim over Kirkcudbright sub-machine gun find
- Published
A firearms expert caught with a sub-machine gun and a haul of other weapons is hoping his involvement with a James Bond film can spare him jail.
Simon Churchman, 63, was charged after police made the discovery at his cottage in Kirkcudbright in March 2018.
The arsenal included seven air guns, a shotgun, a rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.
He admitted a total of six charges of possessing weapons and bullets and will be sentenced next month.
Churchman faces a minimum five years in jail for having the Sampoi sub-machine gun.
'Paintballing exercise'
However, his lawyer told the High Court in Glasgow that she will argue "exceptional circumstances" in a bid to avoid the mandatory prison term.
Lili Prais, defending, said: "His position is that the item was purchased in the 1980s in Tottenham Court Road in London and was bought as a 'blank'."
She said Churchman was later involved in a James Bond film where the opening scene was set in Gibraltar and a paintballing exercise was carried out.
Ms Prais said he had told her that he was involved in giving guidance for the film.
"He is an expert in firearms," she added.
"It is his involvement in that movie which called for this to be modified to discharge paintballs and, in so doing, render it possible to fire bullets."
She said he had photographs and paperwork to "support the James Bond proposition".
Lord Weir continued bail and adjourned the case until next month for evidence to be heard before deciding on sentencing.
The court heard how police had called at Churchman's detached farm cottage on an unrelated matter before finding a "workshop" upstairs.
Remained silent
Prosecutor Murdoch MacTaggart said he did not have the relevant permission or certificates to have the firearms haul.
The sub-machine gun was found to be capable of firing two or more bullets successively without repeated pressure on the trigger.
Mr MacTaggart said: "The defence position - which is not accepted - is that this weapon was manufactured to fire blanks only and that Churchman subsequently modified it for the purpose of firing paintballs."
The gun was found to be in working condition although did "rupture" when tested.
The hearing was told Churchman, now of Whitehaven, was quizzed by police but remained silent throughout.
Sentence was deferred until 29 September.