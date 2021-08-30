Pedestrian killed in late night A75 accident
A pedestrian has been killed in a late night accident on the A75 between Annan and Dumfries.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash - involving a Vauxhall Insignia - at about 23:50 on Sunday near the turning for the B7020.
The occupants of the car - which was travelling east - were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
The road reopened at about 07:35 and police have appealed for any information about the crash.
