BBC News

Pedestrian killed in late night A75 accident

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe accident happened on the A75 between Annan and Dumfries

A pedestrian has been killed in a late night accident on the A75 between Annan and Dumfries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash - involving a Vauxhall Insignia - at about 23:50 on Sunday near the turning for the B7020.

The occupants of the car - which was travelling east - were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The road reopened at about 07:35 and police have appealed for any information about the crash.

Map

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.