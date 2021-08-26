Covid in Scotland: Borders moves to essential hospital visits only
- Published
A health board has moved to allow only "essential" hospital visits due to rising Covid cases in the community.
NHS Borders said there continued to be "immense pressure" on its services.
It said that meant that "regrettably" it was reverting to essential visiting only across all its hospital sites.
Visits are deemed essential "only where not seeing a family member would cause particular distress or suffering", according to Scottish government guidance.
The health board said the decision would free up staff and also reduce the risk of visitors who were unaware they had Covid coming to its sites.
NHS Borders has already suspended routine operations until 5 September.
It has now taken further steps to try to ease the pressure currently being experienced.
Chief executive Ralph Roberts said: "Our services are under extreme pressure and we really need the help of the Borders community.
"As you have done throughout the pandemic please help us and yourselves by behaving safely and sensibly whenever possible."
He urged anyone who was not already double vaccinated to consider getting their second jag.
In addition he asked people to test themselves regularly, wear face masks and self-isolate if they test positive.