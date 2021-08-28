How Scotland's City of Culture bids stack up
By Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
- Published
A record number of bids have been submitted to be declared the UK's City of Culture in 2025.
A total of 20 different places want to secure the title - including three different parts of Scotland.
One of them - the Borderlands - stretches across the south of the country and into northern England.
The other two hoping to follow in Coventry's footsteps are Stirling and the Tay Cities bid - covering Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.
Glasgow was European City of Culture in 1990 but Scotland has never held the UK title - first given out in 2013 and awarded every four years.
New rules allow wider geographical areas to apply for the first time for the 2025 title.
That prompted talks in a number of areas to consider a bid.
Jane Morrison-Ross, chief executive of South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), said early discussions with a range of groups across Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders gained an enthusiastic response.
"The general consensus was absolutely we should go for this," she said.
It quickly emerged that there was a feeling that any application could stretch across the border to include the council areas for Cumbria, Northumberland and Carlisle.
"Everybody felt the Borderlands was a high quality candidate - something really different," said Ms Morrison-Ross.
"The people either side of the border have always had more in common than not.
"The landscape, I think, is the thing that links us."
Ms Morrison-Ross said the honour could be "transformational" for the area.
"There are things that we have already got that nobody knows about," she said.
"There is so much we know about but we don't shout about it - we have not had the chance to shout about it.
"Even getting onto the long list could be a huge step forward for us."
Another bid involving several areas is being mounted by the Tay Cities region.
It covers Perth and Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife.
It has highlighted its role as home to "world class cultural attractions" including V&A Dundee, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Arbroath Abbey.
In addition, it will see the creation of a new museum at Perth City Hall and Eden Dundee in the years to come.
As with their rivals further south, they have flagged up the ability of the honour to drive forward ongoing cultural regeneration but also deliver "long-lasting benefits" for the region.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said when the bid was confirmed that the city had seen how powerful culture could be in leading regeneration.
"Our collective bid is about harnessing that transformative power and helping to ensure that the Tay Cities Region achieves its full social and economic potential," he said.
"Becoming UK City of Culture would allow us to accelerate how we tell our story to the UK and the world, to connect our diverse rural and urban communities, and to bridge the divides of inequality."
The next phase comes in September with the announcement of an initial long list of contenders which will be whittled down before a final announcement in May next year.
It is estimated that the honour secures millions of pounds of extra investment and create hundreds of new jobs.
Stirling is the last Scottish contender.
The home to the Bloody Scotland international crime writing festival boasts a range of attractions and events it hopes can help secure the title.
'Shared vision'
A spokesperson for the bid said: "We have ambitious plans which stem from the groundswell of support and passion for culture that flows from our grassroots communities, artists and residents.
"Together this partnership has developed a shared vision that the whole region can get behind and benefit from, and bidding for UK City of Culture status will focus and accelerate our plans."
They will find out soon if they - or any other part of Scotland - will get to take their ideas forward.