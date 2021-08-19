Covid in Scotland: NHS Borders extends surgery suspension
NHS Borders has said it is "truly sorry" to everyone affected after it decided to cancel all routine operations for a further fortnight.
The health board suspended routine surgery earlier this month but it was set to resume after this week.
However, a statement said it continued to face "significant pressure" in the Borders General Hospital and across the wider health system.
Routine operations have now been cancelled until 5 September.
A number of health boards across Scotland have made similar decisions in recent weeks.
NHS Borders initially announced the move on 11 August with the intention to resume by 23 August.
'Constant review'
However, it said it was still facing "very high demand" for in-patient beds, including rising numbers of patients being admitted with Covid.
"Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time," it said in a statement.
The health board said the situation was under "constant review" and all urgent, cancer and emergency surgery would still continue.
It is also reviewing outpatient appointments to identify if there is a need to reduce them.